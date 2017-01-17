Good morning commuters!

It's going to be cruddy on the roads today when the snowy, sleety stuff starts.

Crews will be out on the 174 this morning on pothole detail in Cumberland so be on the lookout for them.

Well, ask and you shall receive. Yesterday I invited you to share some traffic and commuter woes, both observations and gripes.

I got a whack of them.

Parked in the bike lane

"I commute by bike three seasons a year and carpool in the winter. I find that vehicles are often stopped/parked in either the bike lanes or in the no-stopping zone. On a bike it forces me into traffic (where I don't want to be) and in my car I see people zigzagging. But don't worry, they have their four-way blinkers on," Stephen wrote.

Running red lights, blocking crosswalks and Kent Street

Greg has a few of them. The one about the lines on Kent Street is a real problem I can attest to, for sure.

"During the afternoon rush, 4-5 p.m. southbound cars regularly ignore the traffic signals on Sparks and Lyon Street, they block the crosswalk, even drive right through against the signal. Very dangerous for pedestrians. It's crazy. Go see for yourself. It's like the lights are invisible.

Running red lights and blocking crosswalks and intersections is a sport in Ottawa, yet there is basically zero enforcement downtown, I suspect because pulling drivers over would create more traffic chaos. My friend once complained about the intersection of Queen and Bay and the police said sorry, there's just nowhere to pull people over without backing up traffic.

Also - roadwork at Sparks & Kent has been finished for many weeks, yet there are no road markings or signs telling traffic where to stop, so they use the entire crosswalk, which is supposed to be the width of Sparks Street. Pedestrians are basically darting between cars and buses ... What is the city waiting for?

I think there should be operational red light cameras at every intersection in the city. They would make a billion dollars or pedestrians would be a lot safer, one or the other."

