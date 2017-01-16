Good morning commuters!
It's a tad cold but the roads are clear and dry ... and the sidewalks, too.
There's not much to worry about today. Work continues on the Chaudière Bridge and part of Roosevelt will be closed in Westboro this week.
Maybe now's a good time to ask you all again for any current traffic peeves you have. Any intersections or routes that could be improved?
How do you like the new 417 barriers downtown? Got any photos to share?
Vent and share to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca. Have a great day!
Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
