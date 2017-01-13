Good morning commuters!

It was snowing to beat the band on the way in this morning, but it has chilled out now.

Hey! It's Friday the 13th, if that matters to you. Maybe steer clear of Crystal Beach today.

I'm pretty sure driving with a goalie mask on is illegal. It would be funny, though.

The eastbound and westbound right lanes of the 174 will be closed today at Blair Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadwork.

And, OC Transpo buses will be forced to share a single lane with northbound traffic on Nicholas today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to a lane closure there. Luckily, that's outside of peak period.

Have a great day!

Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.