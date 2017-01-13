Good morning commuters!
It was snowing to beat the band on the way in this morning, but it has chilled out now.
Hey! It's Friday the 13th, if that matters to you. Maybe steer clear of Crystal Beach today.
I'm pretty sure driving with a goalie mask on is illegal. It would be funny, though.
The eastbound and westbound right lanes of the 174 will be closed today at Blair Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadwork.
And, OC Transpo buses will be forced to share a single lane with northbound traffic on Nicholas today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to a lane closure there. Luckily, that's outside of peak period.
Have a great day!
Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.