Good morning commuters!

It's another wet morning commute with pools of water everywhere, including along the southbound 307 heading in to Gatineau from Cantley.

There are plenty of major puddles in downtown Ottawa as well.

If you can clear your catch basins now, it might be a good idea. The temperature takes a drop this afternoon and things will start to freeze up again.

This could make the sidewalks rather treacherous.

Have a great day!

Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.