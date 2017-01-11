Good morning commuters!

Well, we've had every kind of weather this week. Deep cold, heavy snow ... and now high winds and rain.

Tuesday afternoon's commute was the worst of the winter so far by a long shot. Most people double or tripled the duration of their trips home.

This morning will also be a real treat because of visibility. It's very wet out there now, so there will be plenty of spray on the highways. Downtown there will be some massive puddles to avoid, especially if you don't want to drench any pedestrians.

It is not a snow day in Ottawa, but it is for most of rural eastern Ontario due to school bus cancellations.

Good luck! Have a great day.

Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.