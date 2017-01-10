Good morning commuters!
Wow, it's a lot warmer today than yesterday.
New lane reductions begin on Lisgar Street between Metcalfe and Cartier streets for sewer work. These last until sometime Friday.
Local traffic access, including cycling access, will be maintained and on-street parking will be restricted during the construction. Pedestrian detours will be indicated by signs for the duration of the work. Access to local businesses will also be maintained.
The morning commute should be simple enough but this afternoon will be a treat as snow turns to rain.
Have a great day!
Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
