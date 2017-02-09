Good morning commuters!

It's darn cold, but the roads are mostly clear and dry. Not the case in some of Centretown where crews were doing snow removal overnight.

In those areas, the roads are quite slippery.

When I was coming in from the west end, one of the electronic signs on the 417 said the Kent exit was closed. It's not.

Why cancel school buses?

I'm still getting regular email traffic gripes and observations. Jeff wrote to me about school bus cancellations: the widespread ones yesterday.

"Couldn't help but notice that Ottawa area school buses were cancelled again. What gives? I live on the Quebec side and I can't remember the last time school buses were cancelled. According to the WQSB, they rarely cancel a whole system but from time to time may cancel a route.

"Any idea why so often? Must be for insurance reasons or out of fear of being sued. It can't be child safety since the parents are then asked to drive their kids to school under the same weather conditions that resulted in the school buses to be cancelled in the first place."

More debate on the highway's left lane

Richard, meantime, sees jerks.

"Definitely peeves me when people have no clue how to get on and off the 400 series highways ... not accelerating to the speed of the traffic before attempting to merge and decelerating or even braking before they are in the deceleration lane.

"The left lane is a passing lane! Move the heck over if you're not passing! Inconsistent speed increases especially when being passed ... it's a real jerk move.

"Passing in a turn lane or in the bus lane is another real jerk move."

Oh, those bad drivers

Michael, meanwhile, agrees with me on the subject of the recent list of dangerous Ottawa intersections. I say Ottawa intersections are mostly safe ... it's the drivers who are dangerous.

"We like to use excuses for trouble on the roads (danger, killer highway, etc.) when the problem is that people do not know how to drive. If they did there would be no collisions. One only has to drive for a few minutes to see the terrible conduct of drivers behind the wheel."

Have a great day. Stay warm!

