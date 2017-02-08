Good morning commuters!

There's quite the lovely glaze on our fair city this morning. School buses are cancelled in Ottawa, but schools are open. It's a mish-mash of cancellations for the surrounding areas.

Gatineau, of course, never cancels buses.

Visibility is crummy on the highways due to the roads being quite wet. It's going to get very cold soon so expect slippery conditions for the rest of the week.

February is always such a miserable cuss.

Snowplow problems

I'm still getting heaps of your email commuter traffic gripes, including a timely one from a snowplow operator in Gatineau named Marc.

He's having problems getting cut off by drivers.

"I clear the snow at two facilities that I own, which means I drive a bit on the streets in a pickup truck with an eight-foot-wide blade on the front and 700 lbs. of counter weight behind the rear wheels. Lately, I've been noticing impatient drivers cutting me off, as well as other snowplow trucks. I realize it's not fun being behind such a vehicle, but passing a truck that has an extra 1,500 lbs. of equipment in bad weather is not a good idea, especially when said vehicles move in front and slow down significantly."

Sudden speed limit decreases

Meantime, Marc-Andre is no fan of the dramatic speed limit decreases crossing the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge into Lowertown.

"The speed limit sits at 70. Eighty will keep up with traffic. Slowing down to 50 in the 50 zone is a hazard. Forget about the 40 zone. Even worse in the 30 going onto King Edward Avenue. Driving 30 there is a guaranteed honking and road rage.

"Meanwhile, there's zero police coverage. At this point we just cross our fingers and hope for the best."

Signalling is mandatory, everyone

Tom needs to vent about the perennial problems with signalling and passing.

"When did using signal lights become optional? Whether it's changing lanes on the highway or turning at an intersection, this basic tenant of everyday driving is often ignored. Have people become so lazy that they can't flick a switch that is literally at their fingertips? Perhaps not if one hand is holding a smartphone. It's maddening and I've often thought this has been an under-reported problem that deserves more exposure. I have no doubt that it gets worse every year.

"Why do people who pass have to drive so close to you before they pull out and then pull back into your lane? Everyone thinks they are Mario Andretti or something. Phew, that feels a bit better."

I'm glad.

Have a great day, all.

