Good morning commuters!

Well, it's crummy out there. The highways are wet and salty, so visibility is poor. The ramps to and from them are worse. The primary non-highway routes are works-in-progress while the backstreets are nasty and still snow-covered.

And, someone just said it will be 9 C tomorrow morning.

Last week there were forecasts for a huge dump of snow. It's all bad news for Rideau Canal Skateway fans.

The best good news I have for you is I still have loads of your traffic gripes to share.

Lawrence was inspired by someone else's venting and provided some of his own.

Stop at the stop line

"Failing to stop at the stop line. So, what happens when people stop their car 10 feet before a stop sign or 10 feet after? CONFUSION.

"Picture an assortment of cars stopped at a four-way stop and Mr. X decides to stop eight feet before the stop sign. He thinks he's stopped at the stop sign. Everybody else is unsure. When he finally decides it's his turn, he drives through the stop sign, when some folks may have been reckoning that he might actually coast 10 feet then stop at the line, then go. It gets worse when people stop beyond the line, I saw someone do this the other day ... pretty zany to be thinking it's a wise idea to stop close to the middle of the intersection! The person behind this guy stopped in the intersection might actually be stopped properly at the stop line, so they think they can go before others, which of course just adds to the CONFUSION.

"So just a reminder to folks in Ottawa, the line at the stop sign is where the very front of your car should be when you make a stop. It's really that simple and it hardly takes any driving skill at all."

Oh, Mr. X, when will you ever learn?

Following too closely

But, Lawrence isn't done. He has another.

"Tailgaters at a red light ... My car is not fancy and it's not new, but being inches from my bumper, is not going to win tailgaters any points in the rat race or get them to their destination any faster. In fact, if they're that close to my car, I will take my sweet time to get my car moving when the light turns green and then accelerate as slowly as possible. Slow and steady wins the race!

"Remember, as a disincentive to bad behaviour (in this case tailgating), your proximity to the rear bumper of another car, not only indicates just how impatient you are, but may result in further delays. A lose-lose situation for tailgaters!"

Have a great day!

