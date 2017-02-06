Good morning commuters!

It's turned cold (–14 C at 6 a.m.) and there's going to be snow, freezing rain and more snow this week.

That's grim. Let's cheer ourselves up with some of your traffic gripes.

We'll start with Michael who disagrees with my assessment last week that if you're getting passed on the right, on the highway, you're in the wrong lane. This was in response to a gripe from one of our listeners who doesn't like it when people clog up the far left lane.

Left lane not always a passing lane

"Traditionally, the left lane is a passing lane, during non-rush hour traffic, OK, left lane is a passing lane.

However, during the rush hours, when congestion is at its worst, leaving a lane empty to pass is only going to incite traffic jams.

The reality of traffic woes in Ottawa breaks down to more than just the left lane is for passing. What it breaks down to is people don't leave enough room between them, and the car in front of them, so when new people try to merge onto the highway, traffic has to stop. People will pull into the left lane, and force that lane to stop, because nobody is leaving enough room for any flow of traffic to get on or off the highway.

Quite often, the left lane is the first lane to stop when traffic slows, and anyone who uses it to pass, has to come to a stop just to get out of that lane, since there is no room for them in the middle lane to pull into.

People merge onto the 417 doing 50 km/h, sometimes slower, other people don't make room for anyone to get on the highway."

Intersection a no-passing zone

Martin, meantime, takes aim at drivers who pass in intersections.

"I don't know how many times it has come almost to a collision at places like Albion and Quinn/Fenton, or Mitch Owens and Bank.

At Mitch Owens and Bank, drivers even arrange their cars just before the intersection to invent a new lane, the left turn lane. It isn't there! Moving your car over to let some sit next to you, in the same lane, is just plain stupid. Just wait for the transport truck coming north on Bank wanting to turn west onto Mitch Owens. I've seen it happen: he gets jammed because he can't complete his turn, because you've moved all the way over to the centre line. Best thing I saw is one trucker who then, in his own turn, didn't give a damn and slowly inched forwards, forcing the drivers to scramble in reverse to get out of the way. Maybe they learned their lesson? I'm not hopeful."

Have a great week, all.

Share your gripes

Have some traffic/commuter vents of your own? Perhaps something positive to add? Got some cyclist or pedestrian adventures to share?

Send them to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.