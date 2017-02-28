Good morning commuters!

It seems like it's going to be a reasonably quiet week, thanks to the March Break in Gatineau.

I had some fun yesterday afternoon, asking people to share stories about things they've set on the roof of their vehicle, then forgot about, and drove off.

I personally have left wrenches, mugs, an iPad and just last week: bits of plastic packaging meant for the recycling bin.

Listeners shared their stories including tales of leaving fruit salad, envelopes of money, phones, coffee, pets, children, student projects, wedding gifts, flowers, skis, stew, rubber boots, ultrasound pictures and the mayoral chain of office.

It was awesome. And so are your traffic gripes, which continue to pile in to my email daily.

Left lane protocol (for the umpteenth time)

Mark agrees with one of yesterday's venters who thinks the highway electronic signs should be at least partially devoted to keeping slow drivers out of the fast lane.

"When someone hogs the left lane, I conclude these drivers are inattentive, impolite and generally not good drivers. In addition, these drivers create an unsafe environment for other drivers. If someone passes me on the right, I feel embarrassed.

"I once discussed left lane protocol with someone and their response was, 'if I am going 1xx km/h, that is fast enough and other drivers can wait.' The limit they set though is arbitrary. What if someone else thinks that 1xx - 30 km/h is fast enough? Let the lead-footed drivers pass and have those drivers take on the risk of getting a speeding ticket rather than more dangerously forcing them to weave in and out of traffic.

"Slower-traffic-keep-right signs are placed after every intersection on the 400 series, at least outside of the urban areas. Unfortunately, there are drivers that completely ignore these signs and immediately go into the left lane after entering the 400 series regardless of speed."

Shining the light on shining lights

Justin thinks steps need to be taken to get drivers to put their lights on.

"I think driving tests should be done at night to make sure drivers know how to use their lights. The biggest problem in Ottawa (I've not seen it as bad anywhere else) when it comes to lights is simply not bothering to turn them on! Was behind a black BMW last night with blacked-out lights and reflectors and the guy didn't bother turning anything more than his daytimers on along a completely dark stretch of road!

"How is it so hard to understand 30 minutes before dusk and 30 minutes after dawn (and in bad weather). Basically, if it's not bright and sunny, you should have your headlights and taillights on.

"Also, how can people not figure out the difference between parking lights, low beams and high beams?! Just saying. Seems like we can't get a happy medium in Ottawa-Gatineau."

Have a great day, everyone.

Share your gripes or kudos

Have some traffic/commuter vents of your own? Perhaps something positive to add? Got some cyclist or pedestrian adventures to share?

Send them to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca. They don't have to be negative.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.