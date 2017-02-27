Good morning commuters!

I've tweeted some construction items, but nothing major (see blog below). However, the city's schedule suggests these are the last few days of lane reductions on O'Connor between Wellington and Queen.

I still have a mountain of your commuter grievances to share.

Snow clearing during rush hour

Chris wrote to me recently after a snowy trip in from the southwest.

"The morning commute was (one hour and 45 minutes) from Kanata to the south end of Merivale Road using Fallowfield Road as the major west–east road. Totally understandable, as the snow was really coming down during the morning rush.

"This is not just a country lane any longer and heavily used each day. Today, the commute was the same with no snow. Reason? The city decided to clear and push back the snowbanks along Fallowfield all the way from Moodie to Woodroffe, right in the middle of rush hour. Two guys in two vehicles held up thousands."

Highway signs should target slow drivers

Jean wishes the electronic messaging signs on the highway would tell slowpokes to move right.

"They impede proper flow of traffic and are the source of much of the road rage. Police and provincial governments should stress this point on the new giant digital signs on Ontario highways, instead of current platitudes they now show."

Alain is on board with that.

"By far the worst evils are left-lane huggers who occupy the passing lane for no reason,and the texting addicts who basically drive just like drunk drivers."

Put your lights on

Lynne-Marie cites a common infuriator.

"Just moved to Ottawa from Halifax this summer. Every time I drive at night, when it's visibly dark, or poor visibility, I always come across multiple drivers without their lights on? I was so surprised how often this happens. Do they think they're preserving their batteries or something? I just don't get it?"

Neither do I, but I will say this, if vehicles were manufactured so the dashboard lights and instrumentation lights did not come on unless the full lights are on, this would no longer be an issue.

Except with the most dense.

One other thing, this one from me, you don't need your fog lights on the highway. Not when it's clear, with big overhead lights. I see this all the time. You don't need them during the day or behind me in the drive-thru line. Turn them off. Stop it.

