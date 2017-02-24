Good morning commuters!

Freezing rain for Ottawa, the Valley and across the region today and no school buses running in Renfrew County as a result.

Ready for more traffic gripes? Here we go.

The driver's glare

J.B. doesn't like the attitude of drivers who pass him on the highway.

"Ottawa drivers love to let others know how 'put-out' they are. When passing a slower 'misplaced' vehicle, the passer will look visibly upset, trying to make eye contact with the 'passee'. This is unnecessary, dangerous and aggressive. I've never felt the peripheral glare of a passing vehicle's operator when in L.A. I guess Ottawa drivers are wound more tightly."

I actually agree with this. Sometimes it seems nobody can stand being behind anyone else. I've also noticed people walk faster, trying to cut me off approaching the grocery store checkouts.

Merge, already

Lisa believes she's spotted a way to rid highway commuters of some unnecessary slow-downs.

"My pet peeve, and I see it daily driving on the highway, is people who are coming into the highway and don't pull in when I leave two tractor-trailer lengths for people to merge. They continue to drive down to the end of their lane that is ending and then cause back-ups because they want to squeeze in. This is why there are issues of slowdowns daily at the Jeanne D'arc on-ramp to go west."

Traffic song

Finally, Rachelle suggests I write a song about these traffic gripes.

"As a musician from the Ottawa Valley I think it would be quite entertaining if you could use traffic pet peeves for the lyrics in an Ottawa song about the trials and tribulations of urban living. You might even want to add in a reference to pot holes. Just don't set it to heavy metal."

I'm way ahead of you. I already have a song about the van swallowed by the sinkhole, as well as one for which the lyrics were created by loading one of my traffic reports into the CBC's audio-to-text generator.

Idle hands.

Have a great weekend!

