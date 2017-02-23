Good morning commuters!

Just a little bit wet to start the morning, but we'll have more melting rain today. Try not to splash any pedestrians downtown. There are lots of puddles due to blocked or restricted storm sewers.

Slow down and nobody gets wet.

Enjoy these days, construction season is right around the corner. It will be a busy tourist season, too.

Time to pile through my mountain of email traffic & commuter gripes. The first one is a beauty, as it's one I've not heard before, courtesy of Allison.

Electric vehicles need the power

"Being iced (ie. not being able to charge my electric vehicle because the driver of an 'internal combustion engine' vehicle has parked in the charging spot and I can't reach the charger cord)."

It's only a matter of time before that's a fine, if it isn't already. But today, Robin owns this space.

Robin's 12 rants

"If you are a stressed driver, get into the right lane.

"If the entire world is passing you, you may be going a bit slow … get into the right lane.

"If the person in the left lane is going too slow, don't pass on the right as they might be trying to get out of your way.

"Learn the definition of merging vs. passing … (passing on the right I'm pretty sure is illegal).

"People whom think you will save hours on your drive home if you come out of the left, and pass four people on the right where the lanes are merging from two into one lane … you are the people who are making the line longer! As we have to "let you in" or virtually stop to create room for you … the 50,000 people behind you that have been waiting ... now wait longer.

"Look ahead! If there's a bus in front of you – There is a good chance it's going to stop! Think EARLY and change lanes ... not at the last minute. Oh wait you didn't notice because you got a text!

"Police who use the bus lane, speed and cut corners to get to the station faster as they are done for the day. (I followed an officer from Woodroffe to the Greenbank station – no lights – no sirens – no one in the car – treated traffic correctly once they got onto Greenbank road ... on Woodroffe, abused the bus lane at easily 90 km/h.

"The city: why are people aloud to drive in a lane that is ending? Hunt Club breaks down to one lane right after the lights on the 416 bridge … Why is this accessible for people who have been driving down Hunt Club?? I understand people coming from the 416 need a merge lane, but there are many places in Ottawa where that strip of lane has been painted out as its not to be used for "through traffic" or simply … finish the end of Hunt Club to be two lanes???

"If stunt driving is illegal, how has the very end of Hunt Club been built the way it is?? Another place where you are allowed to drive in a lane that is ending ... all this does is promote drag races at the red light … yet no police around ... ever.

"People who ride your tail when they can clearly see you both are in a long line of cars and there's really nowhere to go ... back off bub.

"The four-door, big truck, city driver ... intimidation by ways of your front grill being the only thing you can see out your rear view mirror won't make traffic go faster ... stop being a Jerk."

Jerk capitalized, of course. As it should be.

Have a great day!

