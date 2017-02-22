Good morning commuters!

There's a dangerous icy glaze on many things this morning. The 417 seems OK, as do most of the major routes, but sidewalks and steps are slippery.

Hang on to something.

I salted the walkway at home, so my family doesn't do a crazy Ray Bolger walk when they go out the door.

I have a pile of your email traffic and commuter gripes to get through.

Signal early

Susan wishes other drivers were more thoughtful of those behind them and pedestrians all around them.

"Drivers who only start to signal when they begin to make their turn. This is annoying and potentially dangerous both for pedestrians and drivers coming in the other direction."

George's naughty list

George, meanwhile, has a list. He has a rant of sorts and clearly needed this little forum.

How many of his peeves are on your list?

"People that try to jump ahead by going by on the right side of traffic using an off-ramp lane! "People that cannot merge if their lives depended on it. They just slow down and stop! "People that U-Turn to try and get to a gas station on the other side of a four-lane roadway! Just turn up a street and circle rather than hold up traffic! "Lane hoppers! "Drive in the left lane on a two-lane roadway far too slow! Will not move over! "Ride your tail even though you are doing the right speed! "Road hogs or, 'I own the road by make of car (BMW or Mercedes drivers travel fast and figure they own the road)!' "Red-light runners! "Four-way stop procrastinators! You go, no you go, no you go, oh let's all go and mess it up! "Roundabout twits that think it is a four-way stop and are also afflicted with the merge failure gene! It's about flow not stop! "Failure to clean off your vehicles of snow and ice! Nice getting that sheet hit you at 100 km! "Texters at traffic lights and do no move until you lean on the horn! Those that text and weave all over the roadways and then they slow down! Obvious with the head bob down and the weave to the right side of the road! "People that drive with all sorts of objects on top of roofs or sticking out windows or trunks that are totally unsafe for all around! Even mattresses on roofs! Hello! "People that bang and dent your car doors or bumpers in parking lots but run away rather than own up to it! "People that double-park, park in handicap spots or in fire lanes because they are too lazy to walk 20 feet! "Those that think everyone needs to hear their music or phone conversations having the volume cranked to stadium levels only "Heavy Metal" use!"

The fact that he capitalizes heavy metal makes George pretty cool, by my judgement.

Have a great day!

