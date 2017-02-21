Good morning commuters!

Well, the routes are clear and dry and it's a short week for most of us. Also, the temperature is mild for the next three days.

Holy cats, though, are your email traffic gripes ever piling up! Let's try to pile through a few of them.

Stop sign means stop

Sean has issues with rolling stops in Orléans.

"In my Orléans neighbourhood (Watters, Varennes, Valin), if the Ottawa police set up a car at every intersection (four-way or three-way), every day for a month, they could recoup their annual budget through tickets."

Snowbanks make one-ways

Kathryn is feeling the walls closing in on her.

"I'm not sure if anyone has brought this up lately, but my biggest traffic gripe in winter isn't the snow, so much as two-way streets with on-street parking becoming so narrow as to basically be a one way only. Is there any precedent for making streets temporarily one way for part of the year? Especially residential side streets that intersect with one-ways, where drives are already used to the concept."

Tailgaters in the left lane

Benton shares one of my greatest miseries. You know, when you're in the far left lane and going as fast as traffic, but the person behind you thinks it's YOU who is slowing things down? Yeah. That.

"The tailgater who fails to realize that you're already driving as fast as the traffic in front of you, and still insists on tailgating.

"This is especially annoying when you're already driving fairly fast, and there's no other lane to go faster, and there's traffic ahead. It's even more hilarious if you move over just to find them to tailgate the car in front.

"These people have a death wish and should get off the highway."

Drive at or below speed limit, in other words

Bruce, meanwhile, suggests we should all just stick to the speed limit. At least, I think that's what he suggests.

"Amazing isn't it, that somebody else is always the problem? The Speed "LIMIT" on 400-series highways is 100 km/h, not a minimum. Alas, it's well recognized that the law is stupid and outdated, so best do what's good for you. The new "normal" is mental and also not enforced, hence the problem. Actually drive according to the law and watch the behaviour of the empowered. It's quite bizarre what people will rationalize."

More tomorrow. I have loads.

Have a great day!

Share your gripes

Have some traffic/commuter vents of your own? Perhaps something positive to add? Got some cyclist or pedestrian adventures to share?

Send them to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca. They don't have to be negative.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.