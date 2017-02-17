Good morning commuters!

Crews have been doing heaps of overnight snow removal and as is always the case for a little while afterwards, that makes things slippery.

This includes parts of the 417 where there were early-morning lane reductions to accommodate this.

I don't think I had more traffic and commuter gripes and vents emailed to me in a single day as I did yesterday.

What gives? OK, let's see some of them.

Be a defensive driver

Louise writes about something that I think is symptomatic of bad Ottawa drivers: me-first-ism.

"When drivers have a stop sign and you don't, therefore you have the right of way but the driver at the stop sign decides they have the right to go into your lane in front of you.

"I'm curious about how many T-bones occur in a day, week, month. While drivers are impatient and assume (we all know what that means!!) they can go ahead of you, cause an accident and we all pay more for insurance."

The city and police have these numbers. They come out every month as part of the S.T.E.P initiative. For example, between 2008 and 2012, there were 3,383 collisions involving drivers who failed to stop at stop signs. These collisions resulted in 998 injuries and six fatalities.

So there you go. You're absolutely right.

City planning plights

Norma takes aim at something she feels is bad planning by the city.

"No right turn on red from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is so aggravating. Sometimes one has to wait through four or five light changes to make a simple right turn. Good example is northbound Holland at Scott. When the light turns red, pedestrians are given 20 seconds to cross Scott Street. What a lot of pedestrians don't know is that when the signal has a flashing hand and six or seven seconds left before it turns red, it doesn't mean to start running across the intersection. It means don't even attempt to cross at which point a driver turning right might actually get the opportunity to do so. But no, pedestrians scurrying across block any chance of that."

I have way more of these to share on Monday. Keep 'em coming.

Have a great day and weekend!

