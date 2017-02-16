Good morning commuters!

Elizabeth seems to encounter most of the things she despises on the highway.

Slow in left lane

"My traffic pet peeve are drivers who drive slow or under the speed limit in what is supposed to be the passing lane. On the 417 westbound, Wednesday evening, a driver was going under 100 km/h in the far left most passing lane. No one was in front of him. It was not rush hour, so there was no obvious reason to drive so slow other than to annoy drivers. I flashed my lights a few times and instead of moving over, the driver braked! What on Earth? He braked every time I flashed my lights! Finally, he moved over not just one lane to the right but moved over three lanes! What is the point of such behaviour on the road? Why?

Signal, please

"Drivers who don't signal when they are coming into your lane or making turns on the road. I've seen this so many times. We can't anticipate what your move is. It's too bad cars do not have sensors to indicate when other drivers might be making unsafe moves!

Rowdy guys in a BMW

"Here is my favourite: a group of young guys in a BMW on Hwy. 7 westbound close to midnight (on Wednesday). They took the longest time in passing me. When they finally did, they kept a distance between my car until they thought it would be fun to cut me off. Without indicating, they decided to come into my lane which was dangerous as they were going slower than me. I had to brake and couldn't go into the other lane as they decided to go back into it and then come back into my lane. We both turned right onto McNeely Ave. The BMW in the right lane and I went into the left lane to pass them. As soon as I did that and my car was closer to the BMW, the driver put the left turn indicator on to come into my lane! There was no point in that as it was so late at night and no one was in front of it. Why do young people, especially young guys, think they have a right to behave this way on the road? It's unsafe and dangerous.

Slow down on icy roads

"Drivers, please slow down especially in icy and snowy conditions. I had exited from Hwy. 7 and slowing down for a stop sign. The driver behind me was going so fast, he was fish-tailing all over the off-ramp. I thought he was going to rear-end my car as I slowed down and he could not stop safely. I got so annoyed I put my four-ways on to express my disgust! Use common sense!"

