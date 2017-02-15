Good morning, commuters!

Expect more of what we've become accustomed to: snow, slippery conditions and reduced visibility. If you're out early, you'll probably encounter teams of plows and salt/sand trucks.

Be patient. Clear your vehicle off. Leave lots of space. Get more than your running lights on.

Funny story — I asked people to submit stories of commuter love and acts of kindness yesterday for Valentine's Day. Didn't get a single anecdote. But I did get more of your emailed gripes and vents. So, here are more of those.

Ralph sees something which gets his green Vulcan blood boiling. "Running red lights astounds me! Drivers run one and stop at the next. Illogical!"

Highly.

Steve also watches cars go through red traffic lights in Ottawa.

"I have somewhat of a unique perspective here. I recently moved to Ottawa from Toronto, and (believe it or not) one of several things that ushered in this change was getting peeved at seeing drivers ignore intersection light changes. This habit didn't come all of a sudden. One driver does it with impunity and other drivers start thinking, 'Why not me? It'll shave time off my drive and nobody cares anyway.' Over time, this unpunished me-ism snowballs and now you see it everywhere as just all-in-the-course of driving.

So act now Ottawans. Voice your disapproval; your drive will be better off for it."

Here's a timely one from Joe.

"People who don't turn on their lights when it gets dark (which is about 20 hours a day it seems). All cars have daytime running lights, but don't assume that your tail lights are on. With some cars it's automatic, but I see too many cars driving around at night with no tail lights. Or at least I wish I did — often I don't see them at all! Thanks for letting me vent."

All part of the job.

Have a great day, everyone!

