Good morning Valentine commuters!

We're getting more snow, which brings me to this: are Ottawans different to each other when this happens?

One of my bosses had an interesting experience yesterday morning during the big storm aftermath commute.

"On my way to the airport today I got stuck in terrible traffic because of accidents, lots of potential for stress. But instead my taxi driver and I were talking about how nice people are when there's this much snow. He had been helped out by someone just before coming to get me. That person's kindness probably meant I didn't miss my plane. My street wasn't cleared last night, lots weren't. So that means people are going to need to help each other out."

Who is your snow hero?

So, my question: do you have a snow hero story you'd like to share?

Maybe a traffic hero? Your great bus driver? The guy who shovels the fire hydrants or bus stops?

The otherwise weird guy across the road with the wonderful snowblower?

Tell me about it. Feel free to send a photo!

Like I said: we're getting another 10-20 centimetres of snow so this might serve as an inspiration to others!

It's Valentine's Day. Let's show how much this city loves it neighbours.

Have a great day!

Share your gripes

Have some traffic/commuter vents of your own? Perhaps something positive to add? Got some cyclist or pedestrian adventures to share?

Send them to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.