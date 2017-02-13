Good morning commuters!

School buses are cancelled for anyone in eastern Ontario who does not live in the city of Ottawa. Ottawa and Gatineau buses are running.

Well, I cleared the Bells Corners Alps at the bottom of my driveway and got here. There are two decent lanes clear on the 417.

Five more centimetres of snow expected tomorrow on top of 28 yesterday.

Make sure you clear your car off before you head out. Last time police were fining folks who hadn't bothered to do that.

I continue to get boatloads of your traffic observations and commuter gripes. Leona wrote to vent about a few things.

When to hit the brakes

"Signal THEN brake. Stop tapping/riding your brakes in traffic. Slow down and BACK OFF the guy in front of you instead.

A good place to use your brakes is at the STOP LINE when approaching an intersection. STOP speeding up and cutting people off to get in that little gap in traffic, then slamming on your brakes for the RED LIGHT! Thanks for letting me vent."

You're welcome.

More debate over a highway's left lane

Bob has issues with lane selection on the 417 and 416 from the sounds of it.

"People who drive on the 400 series highways going 100 km/h to 105 km/h in the left passing lane and never moving over ... believe they're going the speed limit or slightly over, so they have every right to use that lane, forcing people to pass on the inside lane. Ontario should have a law similar to B.C. There are only three situations you're in the left (passing) lane:

In the process of passing another vehicle. Moving over to allow someone to merge onto the highway. Moving over to give more room for emergency/police vehicles."

You won't want to be in that left lane this morning. It's pretty slippery.

David piles on for this particular subject.

Even more on the highway's left lane

"I'm amazed at how people navigate the 417. I sometimes think I am driving in the U.K. as the right lane has now become the NEW PASSING LANE. I think this is partly due to the idiots who think that driving in the far left lane or centre lane at 80 km/h is their right.

"In addition, I feel if you can't maintain the stated speed stay the hell off the highways. I find that the Ottawa area is the worst for this. I remember from way back when I got my licence that the left lane was for passing only. Not to camp out in."

Have a great day.

Share your gripes

Have some traffic/commuter vents of your own? Perhaps something positive to add? Got some cyclist or pedestrian adventures to share?

Send them to me at doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.