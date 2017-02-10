Good morning commuters!

Avoid the eastbound Queensway this morning as all lanes are closed at Carling. Callers said the wheel of a tractor-trailer flew off, striking a van. Paramedics then confirmed one man had died in the crash.

The eastbound on-ramp at Maitland Avenue was also closed to reduce vehicles from entering onto the highway, according to a driver.

update: #Ottawa #Hwy417 EB at Carling Ave/Kirkwood Ave IC 124. All lanes are closed due to a collision. — @511Ontario

There has also been overnight snow removal on the eastbound 417 after Maitland, as well as on the Kent Street exit ramp. It's slippery in those places.

I've got piles of your email traffic gripes and observations.

Human errors

Bruce says the problem with most vehicles is the loose nut behind the wheel.

"Everybody's got an opinion, but solutions are not practical? Enforcement, anyone? Here's a dilly fer ya; I'm a commercial driver. I've seen enough BS to fill a volume.

"Wed, Feb. 8: Carleton Place intersection of highways 7 and 15. I'm southbound, entering the intersection, buddy heading eastbound turns right at the red like it wasn't there. Awesome!

"It gets better. Then he pulls a U-turn! Heads off the direction I came from. I suppose he didn't care to stop, then turn left on the green like the rest of us losers would do. Who's got the time?"

Give me the light

John weighs in on vehicles in the dark or poor conditions, without any more than running lights on. He's bang-on about a remedy, as well.

"Cars now have permanently illuminated dashboards so with daylight running lights people 'forget' they have no tail lights on at night. This is a simple fix for the car companies with an automatic photocell control (some cars already have this but not universal).

"We are about to get mandated reversing cameras on ALL cars so why not get the Ministry of Transportation to include automatic light control. In the meantime I will flash the offenders but oh boy it is soooooo annoying."

It really is.

Pay attention to the road

Lorraine takes aim at distracted drivers, particularly women, or members of KISS.

"This is one that is not only dangerous, but socially inappropriate. There is a time and place for these sorts of things, and they are not while in a car, or the bus for that matter, I've seen it all!

"I find it unbelievable to watch women driving their cars and applying makeup. Not just a lipstick touch-up, but foundation application, mascara, etc. This is the epitome of distracted driving, that rear view mirror is for seeing who is behind you, not applying eyeliner while there is a traffic slow down (but still moving).

"I've seen this on residential roads as well as roads marked over 70 km, and of course the bus. Enough already ladies, take an extra 10 minutes at home!"

Have a great weekend everyone.

