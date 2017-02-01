Good morning commuters!

There was a light dusting of snow overnight, and that's successfully hidden all the icy spots on the backstreets and sidewalks.

A few days ago the city released a list of the most dangerous intersections. Don't buy this, at least if it's described to you that way.

Most folks are presenting this with Hunt Club and Riverside as the most dangerous intersection. It's not. It's the busiest, so it only makes sense it will have more collisions. You're far more likely to be in a crash at Hunt Club and the Airport Parkway.

Besides, they're all dangerous when people are careless. I may do something more detailed on this if I get time.

Anyhow, wow, did I ever create a stink with yesterday's traffic blog where one of the contributors aired his miffs about cyclists. I want to say, for the record, I always include traffic information about cyclists and cyclist commuters. If you see something, call me about it.

There are nowhere near the mechanisms in place to monitor cyclist routes as there are ways to monitors the vehicle routes on roads, highways and bridges. I rely on callers for the best information.

Highway doddlers

And besides, I'm still going to keep doing the gripes and concerns here. For example, Douglas has had it with doddlers on the highway.

"People that run right to the end of merge lane or lanes they know that come to an end, and stop. They are designed so travelers can match highway speed and merge.

People who merge onto highways or roadways at a very slow rate of speed so traffic has to come to a crawl.

Cars travelling in the middle lane (truck lane) going slower than the traffic in the right side lane."

Braking before exiting

Joan's gripe is also based on highway brakers.

"My peeve is drivers on the 416 who probably feel that they are being extra-safe by braking or reducing speed before entering the deceleration lane."

Yup. Signal first, then brake, ideally do the braking in the deceleration lane.

Roundabout roulette

Meanwhile, Adrian has seen problems in roundabouts and traffic circles.

"I watched a vehicle I knew was carrying an infant nearly hit when a car entering the circle didn't yield to it as it went around. Wait your turn people, if a car is going around the circle let it get past you before you try to enter."

More worrisome, he claims to have also seen "vehicles that go the wrong way around traffic circles because it is quicker. This is especially true for delivery drivers who do this as it saves them time. And that's near a direct quote from one company that I won't name."

Probably for the best. Direct your vents to doug.hempstead@cbc.ca

Have a great day everybody. Welcome to February, the longest month.

Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.