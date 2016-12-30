Good morning, commuters!

I'm not expecting much traffic today, but those who do have to work will find the roads still a bit slushy in places — especially where mass snow removal operations took place overnight.

There will be many road closures Saturday night for New Year's Eve. I'll be running through those this afternoon on All In A Day, as well as on the CBC Ottawa TV news at 6 and on the radio Saturday morning.

The biggest impact may be the closure of the Alexandra Bridge.

Have a great day!

Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.