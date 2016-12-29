Good morning, commuters!

Wow, yesterday was a breeze — especially the morning run. Today will probably be a little different.

While many folks are still on vacation, weather will complicate matters. Around 5 centimetres of snow is expected to start early this morning, around 6 a.m.

Have a great day!

Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.