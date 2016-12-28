Good morning, commuters!
Oh, dear — are we those people? It's still the holidays, isn't it?
Yet, here were are. Off to work or — at least — back on the roads, sidewalks and trails.
- School bus cancellations for Ottawa-Gatineau
- How closing short stretch of Rideau Street messes with 12 OC Transpo routes
I'm not expecting gridlock, unless you're headed to a parking garage or lot.
I'm also not seeing any new planned construction.
What there is, however, is slippery spots. If you use the 417, take a look at the paved shoulders. They're definitely shiny. Let that be a little reminder of all the freezing rain we had on Monday and Tuesday. Some of its effect still lingers under the light dusting of snow we had last night.
Good luck out there, today.
Have a great day!
Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
