Good morning, commuters!

Should be a quieter commute, but there will be plenty of shopping traffic, I'm guessing.

The conditions are dandy for black ice, so watch your stopping distances today.

Construction on the Chaudière Bridge is supposed to knock off at some point today until Jan. 2.

And don't forget — it's going to be Christmas Eve in Japan today. Santa's flight begins!

Have a great day!

Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.