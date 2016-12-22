Good morning, commuters!
Excellent opportunity to take Rudolph out for a test run. Visibility is grim thanks to the falling snow and spray, especially on Highway 417.
In fact, it's really hard to see and distinguish the lanes and lines in the newly-paved sections.
I expect a much slower commute, but perhaps the last nasty one of the year.
- School bus cancellations for Ottawa-Gatineau
- How closing short stretch of Rideau Street messes with 12 OC Transpo routes
Have a great day!
Remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
