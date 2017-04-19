Good morning, commuters!

It's going to be a rainy commute again, at least this afternoon. The rain is supposed to arrive around mid-day, which will make your drive home slow.

All the worse if you live in the south end, because of the extended closure of the Hog's Back Bridge. Cross your fingers, but that's supposed to re-open tomorrow.

There will be closures on Colonel By Drive today at Bronson from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. to allow crews to remove some of the Rideau Canal Skateway buildings.

Meantime, a bit of a warning for pedestrian commuters: On Tuesday we got a letter and photos from a woman in Gatineau who hurt herself after stepping on a broken storm sewer grate.

"Last week [Thursday] I stepped through a broken sewer grate and badly bruised my foot. Both myself and a bystander who saw me fall reported the incident to the city of Gatineau. It was at the corner of Laval and Hotel de Ville (southwest I believe)."

The grate has since been fixed, but it serves as a warning that municipal infrastructure can get damaged during winter. The first few days and weeks of spring does have a few hidden dangers. Here's a look at the woman's foot and the grate, before it was fixed.

A woman stepped on this broken sewer grate in Gatineau last week and suffered a bruise. (Submitted)

Live blog

