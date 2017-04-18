Construction season is creeping up. (The Muskegon Chronicle, Ken Stevens/AP)

Good morning, commuters! A warm and happy discount chocolate day to you and yours.

There's flooding affecting sections of the Sir John A Macdonald MUP this morning. If you're a cyclist, there's a good chance you'll have to portage some sections. Likely a similar story along the Rideau River. Let me know which sections are impassible and I'll pass those along.

Construction season is creeping into gear — there are plenty of new projects kicking off today, most of them minor, but a few worth noting. Those include:

New lane reductions on Navan Road for a few days between Orleans Boulevard and Pagé Road.

Main Street is down to one lane during off-peak hours between Hawthorne and Riverdale avenues until June 30.

Elgin Street is down to two lanes each way at Slater until second week of May for a manhole rebuild.

More traffic gripes

And, yes, I still have some of your emailed traffic and commuter gripes to share.

Ray has this to say about pothole sightings:

"There are several huge potholes along our best scenic route, Colonel By Drive. The worst ones are around Bank Street. I drive this route every weekday, and it's been like this for weeks now."

Elizabeth wrote to me Thursday about an awful sight:

"This morning, near Pinecrest and Baseline, I watched as a male driver of an SUV stuck in traffic opened his door and heaved what looked like Fruit Loops cereal and milk under his stopped vehicle! Seriously, roads are not disposal bins for unfinished meals. I wonder, was he the one eating while driving or was it for the child who was sitting in the back seat.

"Perhaps this is how he wants his children to grow up, learning that it is OK to throw your garbage under your vehicle when you are stopped on the road. Earth Day is coming up on April 22, let us do our part in putting trash where it belongs — not on the road!"

At least it's biodegradable, I guess... but yeah; the car is no place for a bowl of anything, especially if you're driving.

Last week I had a lengthy letter from a private snowplow driver. Klaus writes this reaction:

"Wow! What pushback to city policy and to the safe streets movement from your snowplow driver. Some of the comments are right on: a problem with city policy that permits zoning for ever smaller yard set-backs that still need to make room for hard surface laneways; and, narrower road allowances for internal roads that include sidewalks.

"Yes, these policies leave insufficient space to pile snow accumulation onto private properties cleared from road, sidewalk, laneway and front walk surfaces. Looks like the city will need to add more budget to cover snow removal in addition to covering the cost of snow clearing. I guess this means raising everyone's property taxes. Nicely done.

"Other comments, however, are a little off. I don't agree with the comment 'lower speed limits, red-light cams = cash grab.' Maybe if you drive the biggest vehicle on the road you don't really care what or whom you hit because it's not you who is going to get hurt or killed by your actions. The whole idea behind the fines is to get your attention to not speed and not run red lights, behaviours that endanger other road users. I hope that this person is not also against texting while driving the snowplow. The fine for that just went up."

