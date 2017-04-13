Smaller road and smaller lots of land are what "frosts my cake," according to an Ottawa snowplow driver. (Julie Van Rosendaal)

Good morning commuters!

It's fake Friday, so I expect traffic volume will be a little lighter than usual ahead of the Easter long weekend.

There's a decent chance the city's Sens and Habs fans won't have the will to get out of bed this morning after both teams lost to American franchises they dominated during the regular season.

Alas.

I've got some new emailed traffic and commuting gripes to share. Kevin (who plows snow in the winter) has heaps of beefs.

Lower speed limits = cash grab

"Red-light cams are a cash grab. Victims' surcharges are a tax grab and lowering speed limits is just another way to dig into our pockets.

Smaller roads, smaller lots

"What really frosts my cake is the roads the government is allowing in new housing developments. Local roads have become smaller, narrower. Houses have shorter drives and smaller lots and that forces people to park on the street.

"God forbid you should actually have more than one person visit. Okay not a big deal in summer but this is Canada. We have winter. Our cities are creating huge problems with these dinky roads that are going to kill people.

"Add to that sidewalks on both sides of the roads and a real problem starts.

Nowhere to put snow

"Snow. There is no room to put snow in winter for anyone. Drives are bigger than lawns, where to pile the snow? Sidewalks are plowed on both sides of the road pushing snow into roadways. Where to plow the snow to? Streets now become 1.5-lanes wide yet people still park on the road. I hit half a dozen 'no way to get through' streets on different days while visiting my kids this winter.

"Plows in Ottawa refuse to plow the streets they can't pass by, cops won't ever show up to a parking violation or blocked plow, that is just beneath them. The city refuses to tow offending cars so the plows just leave and don't return, seriously!"

A pedestrian's plea: don't block the box

Bethany is a pedestrian. She's begging for patience from drivers.

"I have lived in Ottawa for almost two years now, and one thing that bugs me to no end are drivers who drive through a light without there being enough room on the other side of the street to comfortably fit their vehicle. They remain still, blocking the pedestrian walk way, if not also sometimes the intersection. If there is not enough room on the other side and the cars in front are at a standstill, then don't go. Wait on the other side until there is room, people. The worst case scenario is you wait through a light cycle, which will only take a minute max of your day.

"I walk everywhere in the downtown core and I see this multiple times a day. It is a very frequent occasion. I feel it is really disrespectful of pedestrians and other cars, and ultimately it is incredibly unsafe. I hate walking around feeling scared of the roads because of these selfish drivers. Today I saw a City of Ottawa van do this and as I tried to cross the street when I had the right away, it started to move forward and I had to wave my hands at them to stop so I could cross, leaving them jutted into the intersection.

"I hope more can be done to stop this practice and make drivers more patient. Maybe amplifying red light cameras or harsher penalties, but hopefully something. I come from Toronto and I never saw this practice as frequently as I do here in Ottawa."

Have a great long weekend.

Live blog

