It's the start of the playoffs. If you're a hockey fan, I hope your team wins tonight. Unless, of course, your team is the New York Rangers.

Some bad news for those who use Hog's Back Bridge. The closure, which was supposed to end tomorrow, has been extended until April 20, according to the city website.

Detours will remain in place, of course.

Hog's Back Road will now be closed until April 20. (Photo submitted by Chris G. Brown)

I had an interesting traffic tie-up happen yesterday afternoon. A live beaver was walking east on the westbound 417 in Kanata. Loads of vehicles grounded to a halt, many more even pulled over to make sure the little adventurer survived.

Add this to some of the other unexpected things I've seen causing delays: hammers, ladders, beds, dressers, chesterfields and even a forklift. That's just the highways.

A note about cyclists: two of them were hit by vehicles on Monday.

There are more and more cyclist commuters ever year in Ottawa. Drivers need to be more aware and accepting of them as commuters. Police have been tweeting and reminding drivers to give cyclists space.

Expect crackdowns.

