Good morning commuters!
It's the start of the playoffs. If you're a hockey fan, I hope your team wins tonight. Unless, of course, your team is the New York Rangers.
Some bad news for those who use Hog's Back Bridge. The closure, which was supposed to end tomorrow, has been extended until April 20, according to the city website.
Detours will remain in place, of course.
I had an interesting traffic tie-up happen yesterday afternoon. A live beaver was walking east on the westbound 417 in Kanata. Loads of vehicles grounded to a halt, many more even pulled over to make sure the little adventurer survived.
Add this to some of the other unexpected things I've seen causing delays: hammers, ladders, beds, dressers, chesterfields and even a forklift. That's just the highways.
A note about cyclists: two of them were hit by vehicles on Monday.
There are more and more cyclist commuters ever year in Ottawa. Drivers need to be more aware and accepting of them as commuters. Police have been tweeting and reminding drivers to give cyclists space.
Expect crackdowns.
Have a great day!
Live blog
Email me your nasty parking job sightings, blocked streets, flooded streets and potholes. If you have a thought on driving, walking, cycling and commuting in Ottawa, share it with me: doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.
You can also let me know some of the awful or great places along your trips.
And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.