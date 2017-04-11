If you want to drive down Queen Street, you will have to take a detour. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

It's going to be a short one today because I don't have any new emailed traffic & commuter gripes to share. I guess everyone's happy!

Queen Street is closed at O'Connor Street, but you can access the three parking garages between O'Connor and Bank using O'Connor. You can't turn right from O'Connor to Queen, though, and you can't drive from Queen on to Bank.

The closure of Queen from O'Connor to Bank lasts for 10 weeks.

For those like me who used Kent to get to Queen from the eastbound 417, try taking Metcalfe, or a combination of Kent and Metcalfe.

Meantime, Hog's Back remains closed from Prince of Wales to Colonel By for two more days. It's supposed to re-open by Thursday at noon.

Have a great day!

