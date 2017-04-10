If you want to drive down Queen Street, you will have to take a detour. (Alistair Steele/CBC)

Good morning commuters!

There was a real effort to get streets and bike lanes swept and washed over the weekend. So, cyclists will hopefully find their routes a lot less gritty this morning.

The bike lane on Richmond Road going up and over the 417 to Bayshore was getting sprayed by water trucks around 5 a.m.

It's not all good news, of course, especially if your commute takes you through Queen Street. LRT work will now close Queen between Lyon O'Connor for the next 10 weeks.

The short stretch of Queen from Bank to O'Connor has three underground parking garages (one of which at the CBC). You'll still be able to access those, but otherwise the street is closed to all bike and vehicle traffic.

Hog's Back remains closed until noon on Thursday from Prince of Wales to Colonel By. And, there will be a detour while culvert work closes Rideau Road between Hawthorne and Ramsayville roads until Wednesday.

Don't get close to me

I've had a pile of emailed traffic and commuter gripes come in. Judi weighs in on a submission from last week.

"Just read the comment asking drivers to tighten up the spaces when stopped in traffic ... but DON'T. Some of us drive standards and even with modern automatic clutches we still can ROLL BACK! I hate it when someone is so close behind me I can't see the front of their vehicle. Everyone needs a margin of error for themselves and the other guy."

She's right, not to mention some space to be able to get out of the way if someone comes barrelling up behind you. Stopped is the most dangerous position. Don't be a sitting duck. Leave space to escape!

Ekrem wrote to me about another of last week's submissions: a photo of someone parked across two parking spaces. He gave me a link to a website where you can buy "parking tickets" to fill out and slip under the windshields of bad parkers. They're mean so I'll leave it to you to Google them. Still funny, though.

Slow, don't splash

Finally, Marc writes about a seasonal peril: getting soaked by puddles and vehicles.

"I admit I am more of a driver than a pedestrian and the event below I could have been in the opposite side. However, Thursday while walking along Innes near Mer Bleue, I got sprayed by a car driving in the right-hand lane. It was a sobering experience to say the least. The interesting thing is that the driver never slowed down. I don't think they were even aware I was on the sidewalk. The car following this event actually slowed down before crossing the puddle.

So I am not sure that you've had this situation discussed online before, but I thought I would share my gripe on yesterday's event."

The fix here is easy: if everyone just slows the heck down, nobody gets wet.

Have a great day!

Live blog

If you have a thought on driving, walking, cycling and commuting in Ottawa, share it with me: doug.hempstead@cbc.ca.

You can also let me know some of the awful or great places along your trips.​

And remember, you can share what you see on the roads with me on Twitter at @cbcotttraffic. Or give me a ring at 613-288-6900.