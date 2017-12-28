An Ottawa driver is on the hook for $2,000 after a tow truck driver approached him claiming to be a subcontractor for the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

The driver was involved in a collision on Hunt Club Road Wednesday morning.

Elliott Silverstein, CAA's manager of government relations, said CAA has encountered similar situations in the past.

"Motorists are vulnerable when they're in need of towing service," he said. "So if somebody shows up on the side of the road, they're certainly trying to understand the situation that is really happening in real time."

Police issue reminder

CAA will not send a truck unless they are called first, Silverstein said.

If drivers are unsure about a tow truck operator after calling CAA for service, Silverstein said they can confirm again with CAA either by phone or through their app.

Ottawa police are reminding drivers that it is illegal for tow trucks to approach a driver at the scene of a collision unless they have been called by the driver or by police.

In Ontario, tow truck operators are required to issue a detailed invoice to motorists before collecting payment.