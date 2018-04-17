Coun. Tim Tierney looks to Hollywood for transparent road map

Coun. Tim Tierney wants to take a cue from City of Angels and make it easy for people see what kind of shape their local roads are in and how recently they've been paved.

A screenshot of the map featured on the City of Los Angeles' website, which shows the pavement conditions of each street. (City of Los Angeles) It only takes a click of a mouse to find out how patchy the roadway is on Hollywood Boulevard or when Melrose Avenue was last paved. Los Angeles releases the condition of all of its roads on an interactive map that people can access online.

It's difficult to get a similar picture of what's happening in Ottawa, Tierney said. He asked city staff to study the possibility of creating a similar map using Ottawa's pavement condition data.

"I want to be able to have a full, high-level view of exactly what's happening in my neighbourhoods," he said.

Ottawa reports every five years on the overall state of city infrastructure. Last year, Ottawa's roads were considered in fair to poor condition, but the study doesn't show where the biggest problems are.

Even as a councillor, Tierney finds it takes time to find out the condition of a given road.

"I literally have to email city staff members and they have to pull it out of a spreadsheet," he said.

"But we pay for those roads, and we should have access."

Look to Hollywood

The idea was controversial when it was first pitched in Los Angeles, but officials say the system has worked well.

"A lot of my colleagues in other cities were telling me 'you're crazy, the more information you give them the more they're going to stab you in the back,'" said Nazario Sauceda, the director of public works for Los Angeles.

"It hasn't worked like that. It's the opposite."

The roads on the map are colour coded: green for those in good condition and red for those in rough shape.

The map makes it easy to see and understand the issues on the roads, and the added transparency has helped the city to work with its neighbourhoods to come up with strategies for tackling the road maintenance issues, he said.

The L.A map was put together with the help of Google and didn't cost much. It helped shape how much money the city spends keeping the streets in shape.

That's why Tierney wants an Ottawa version in place before the city budget is set for 2019.

Ottawa city staff are studying the possibility of creating an Ottawa-based map using existing road condition data. They will report their findings to city council.

Sauceda has even offered to help Ottawa with their version if they decide to move ahead.