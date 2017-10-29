The brilliant foliage as fall winds down always attracts the eye, but so too can the news of the week. Here are some of the photos from the past week in Ottawa that caught our attention.

A Subaru burns on the side of March Road in west Ottawa on the morning of Oct. 23. Both people inside the car got out safely after noticing smoke coming from the dashboard. (Todd Horricks/Ottawa Fire Services)

The city is investigating what went wrong after an Ottawa landlord had his rental unit trashed by a tenant. The city of Ottawa covered his rent so a chronically homeless man could get off the streets and have a permanent place to live. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Pauloosie Joanasie, artist Annie Pootoogook's brother, said he doesn’t know if he will ever really know what led to the death of his sister. Sources told CBC News Ottawa police have been unable to pinpoint an exact cause of her death because of a lack of evidence. (CBC News)

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau listens to a question as he speaks to reporters in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on Thursday, Oct. 26. Morneau has been under scrutiny for sponsoring a pension bill while still owning shares in his family's pension company. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

An interactive app called Visible Body is shown at the Museum of Science and Technology, Medical Sensations exhibit. The app is a computerized atlas of human anatomy that lets the visitor zoom in an out on everything from eyeballs to the spine, learning about how they work as they go. The museum reopens with the exhibit on Nov. 17. (Fred Chartrand/Canadian Press)

Mark Stone scored a goal in the Ottawa Senators' 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday evening. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Bold colours, both natural and otherwise

Here are some other pictures from around the city, many submitted by our readers.

Strathcona Park in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood in this photo taken Oct. 26. An unusually warm fall has 'tricked' some trees into staying green far past their normal time. (Ian Black/CBC)

New "Lantern" @CanadasNAC puts on impressive show this evening during test run. pic.twitter.com/h618VuWhB8 — @LaurenceWall