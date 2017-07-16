The North American Indigenous Games have been a family affair for the Doxtators for a while now, and this year is no different. But Team Doxtator has grown by one.

Averi Doxtator, 14, is following in the footsteps of her two siblings by competing in volleyball at the international sporting event in Toronto next week.

'It took a lot of hard work, and I guess hard work pays off.' - Averi Doxtator

The Ottawa teen, from the Oneida of the Thames First Nation, earned her spot after playing the sport for just one year with the Ottawa Mavericks.

"I was really excited and so happy. And it felt amazing. It was unbelievable," Doxtator told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning. "It took a lot of hard work, and I guess hard work pays off."

Celebrating Indigenous heritage

The games will bring together more than 5,000 Indigenous youth ages 13 to 19 from across Canada and parts of the U.S. to compete in 14 sports and participate in cultural events. The government of Canada and the Ontario government provided $7 million in funding for this year's games.

Averi's brother and sister both competed in basketball in the games in previous years, and offered her some advice.

"They said it's really important to meet and connect and build bonds with everyone and meet new people, and that the competition is intense, too, so you have to try to play your heart out," she said.

Now that the torch has been passed on, Gina Doxtator, said this will be a chance for her daughter to celebrate her Indigenous heritage.

Lots of support

Gina said because she has lighter skin and grew up in the city, she didn't experience the same barriers getting into sports that other Indigenous youth do. She now works with the Aboriginal Sports Circle, an organization that helps First Nations, Inuit and Métis people get involved in sports.

Averi will have lots of support next week when the games begin; her father, mom, grandmother, grandfather and sister will be watching from the stands.

Her message to other Indigenous youth: "Try your hardest, push yourself to your maximum. Keep going. If you know where you want to be, go for it."

The North American Indigenous Games take place July 16 to 23.