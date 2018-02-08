An Ottawa teacher who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a student was handed a six-month conditional sentence with 18 months probation Thursday.

In 2016, Jessica Beraldin was charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and making sexually explicit material available to a child.

She pleaded guilty last year to the sexual assault charge. The other two charges were withdrawn.

During the investigation police said the assault happened while Beraldin was employed by the Ottawa Catholic School Board.

Beraldin taught students from Grades 7 to 9 at Mother Teresa High School.

The assault occurred at the school during business hours, according to Ottawa Police Const. Chuck Benoit.

The court ordered her to have no in-person contact with the victim, electronically or through social media. She was also told not to go near parks or any place where children under 16 are present, unless her surety is with her.

Along with the conditional sentencing and probation released Thursday, Beraldin will be on the sexual offender registry for 10 years and must submit her DNA to authorities.