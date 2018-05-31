Ottawa teacher faces additional sexual assault charges

A teacher at St. Patrick's High School accused of sexually assaulting a minor now faces three additional charges, Ottawa police said Thursday.

Robert Lavergne, 55, was charged in March with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation of a girl under the age of 18.

The offences are alleged to have happened at the school on Alta Vista Drive between 2014 and 2016

Ottawa police said Lavergne is now facing three additional counts of sexual assault related to two adult victims.

The additional offences are alleged to have happened between 2004 and 2010, police said in a news release.

Lavergne was teaching at the school during this time. He is currently suspended from teaching duties.

Lavergne is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

Investigators said they're concerned there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, extension 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).