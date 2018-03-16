A teacher at St. Patrick's High School has been charged with sexual assault, Ottawa police announced Friday.

Robert Lavergne, 55, is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation of a girl under the age of 18.

The offences are alleged to have happened at the school on Alta Vista Drive between 2014 and 2016, police said in a news release.

Lavergne is scheduled to appear in court April 25.

Investigators said they're concerned there could be other victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, extension 5944. Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).