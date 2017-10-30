A rainstorm in the National Capital Region has flooded streets, ripped branches from trees and left thousands of residents without power in parts of Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Ottawa police are responding to a report of a sinkhole in Orleans near the intersection of St. Joseph Boulevard and Bearbrook Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 

More than 9,000 households were without power as of 9 a.m. ET, according to Hydro Ottawa. Crews are working to restore power in several pockets of the city. 

At least two schools are also closed. Stephen Leacock closed due to plumbing issues and Charles H. Hulse has been shut  after losing power. 

Social media users have shared photos of flooded streets and broken branches. 