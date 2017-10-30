A rainstorm in the National Capital Region has flooded streets, ripped branches from trees and left thousands of residents without power in parts of Ottawa and Gatineau, Que.

Ottawa police are responding to a report of a sinkhole in Orleans near the intersection of St. Joseph Boulevard and Bearbrook Road. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

More than 9,000 households were without power as of 9 a.m. ET, according to Hydro Ottawa. Crews are working to restore power in several pockets of the city.

At least two schools are also closed. Stephen Leacock closed due to plumbing issues and Charles H. Hulse has been shut after losing power.

Social media users have shared photos of flooded streets and broken branches.

VIDEO: Flooding in Riverdale area where 9,000 customers without power this morning. Restoration will take some time. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/fUb5SuwWUW — @hydroottawa

The water is so high on Island Park Dr. at the 417 overpass that the water is coming up over the sidewalk as cars pass by #ottnews pic.twitter.com/8AtqAQy3db — @KimberleyMolina

PHOTO: Flooding in Riverdale area is contributing to our 9,000 customers without power this morning. It may be a long day for restorations. pic.twitter.com/DR5PQH8AVy — @hydroottawa

Tree down on Cooper Street between Kent and Lyon on this cold and windy Monday morning #ottawa pic.twitter.com/kalXhYXuMG — @cfedio

Large tree has fallen in South End just missing the road #ottawa #ottnews #ottwx pic.twitter.com/ljduzBxFYn — @cahobbs