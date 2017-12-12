The weather may have been cold, but some didn't think it was very cool.
#Ottawa this is absolutely NOT cool ❄️#OttawaWeather #OntarioStorm #Snow #ItsNotEvenWinterYet https://t.co/HVI7vJdfdb—
@CassiieeB
A 360 view of the storm from the Samuel de Champlain statue, near the National Art Gallery
The cold may have caused some homesickness for those far from home.
Our spirits are currently in #StKitts and #Nevis as the white winds blow in #Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/ZK5mHTIxtc—
@SKNHCOttawa
Snow slowed up traffic on the morning commute for those driving into the city from the west end.
Hey Kanata! Update: 8 minutes from the first 416 bridge to Bayshore. I'm putting on an in flight movie. #otttraffic—
@_MicheleAustin
Drivers needed to brush and scrape their cars down, well into the afternoon.
Ottawa police reported 62 collisions by Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately there were no serious injuries.
Adjust your driving to road conditions. Ensure your lights are on for full visibility and #justslowdown. #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/0KKbIn3Lfo—
@OttawaPolice
The storm also caused some flight cancellations and delays at the airport.
Snowplow train at Ottawa airport. 11 of them all in a row. Winter wonderland. pic.twitter.com/ul6Ll0cIIT—
@Cmdr_Hadfield