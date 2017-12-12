The weather may have been cold, but some didn't think it was very cool.

The storm made it difficult to see much of Ottawa from Gatineau (Christian Milette)

A 360 view of the storm from the Samuel de Champlain statue, near the National Art Gallery

The cold may have caused some homesickness for those far from home.

Our spirits are currently in #StKitts and #Nevis as the white winds blow in #Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/ZK5mHTIxtc — @SKNHCOttawa

Cars trying to cross the Alexandria Bridge were backed up on the morning commute (Christian Milette)

Snow slowed up traffic on the morning commute for those driving into the city from the west end.

Hey Kanata! Update: 8 minutes from the first 416 bridge to Bayshore. I'm putting on an in flight movie. #otttraffic — @_MicheleAustin

Drivers needed to brush and scrape their cars down, well into the afternoon.

Ottawa police reported 62 collisions by Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately there were no serious injuries.

Adjust your driving to road conditions. Ensure your lights are on for full visibility and #justslowdown. #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/0KKbIn3Lfo — @OttawaPolice

The storm also caused some flight cancellations and delays at the airport.