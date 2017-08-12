Ottawa has been under many thunderstorm warnings lately, but we had a lot of hail during the storm on Saturday.

People ran for their cameras as pea-sized chunks of ice fell from the skies.

Elsewhere, Ottawa fire inspector Marc Messier tweeted two homes were struck by lightning in the Glebe and Stittsville, but neither started a fire.

The storms knocked out power for hundreds of people in and around Ottawa and delayed flights at the Ottawa International Airport.

Here's a look at how you captured the storm.

Nice summer afternoon hail storm in Ottawa @ottawaweather @CBCOttawa #weather #storms pic.twitter.com/4n6ySQMJCE — @theplanningguy

Here's one of my photos! (From SW Ottawa) pic.twitter.com/LkU07pWti4 — @bones_canada

Pea-sized hail, heavy rain and lots of lightning 15:30 Ottawa East #onstorm #ottwx #ottweather pic.twitter.com/EMTDgxw8vs — @vsikur

A tree fell onto the tennis court at Frank and Cartier streets in Centretown during the storm. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Progressed to gum ball sized hail in Orleans and East #Ottawa #ottwx #onstorm #ottweather pic.twitter.com/iRgOCtwhUR — @spitfire_sharon

Extremely stormy outside right now in Nepean #Ottawa #ottnews #ottweather #onstorm pic.twitter.com/pzzW2XSB0R — @coleodriscoll1