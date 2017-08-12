Ottawa has been under many thunderstorm warnings lately, but we had a lot of hail during the storm on Saturday.
People ran for their cameras as pea-sized chunks of ice fell from the skies.
Elsewhere, Ottawa fire inspector Marc Messier tweeted two homes were struck by lightning in the Glebe and Stittsville, but neither started a fire.
The storms knocked out power for hundreds of people in and around Ottawa and delayed flights at the Ottawa International Airport.
Here's a look at how you captured the storm.
Nice summer afternoon hail storm in Ottawa @ottawaweather @CBCOttawa #weather #storms pic.twitter.com/4n6ySQMJCE—
@theplanningguy
Here's one of my photos! (From SW Ottawa) pic.twitter.com/LkU07pWti4—
@bones_canada
#ottweather #ottstorm @CBCOttawa @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/dB24G6wuka—
@allanperezh
Pea-sized hail, heavy rain and lots of lightning 15:30 Ottawa East #onstorm #ottwx #ottweather pic.twitter.com/EMTDgxw8vs—
@vsikur
Watching a #storm with #stormchips. #ottweather #ottcity pic.twitter.com/tKQaOMbFiy—
@Golden2One
Progressed to gum ball sized hail in Orleans and East #Ottawa #ottwx #onstorm #ottweather pic.twitter.com/iRgOCtwhUR—
@spitfire_sharon
Extremely stormy outside right now in Nepean #Ottawa #ottnews #ottweather #onstorm pic.twitter.com/pzzW2XSB0R—
@coleodriscoll1
Holy hail!!! #ottweather #Ottawa hail —
@GrahameRDavis
Yikes that was sure loud! 🌧 pic.twitter.com/pVEDbqD1En