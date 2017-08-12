Ottawa has been under many thunderstorm warnings lately, but we had a lot of hail during the storm on Saturday. 

People ran for their cameras as pea-sized chunks of ice fell from the skies. 

Elsewhere, Ottawa fire inspector Marc Messier tweeted two homes were struck by lightning in the Glebe and Stittsville, but neither started a fire.

The storms knocked out power for hundreds of people in and around Ottawa and delayed flights at the Ottawa International Airport.

Here's a look at how you captured the storm. 

ottawa thunderstorm august 12 2017 weather

A tree fell onto the tennis court at Frank and Cartier streets in Centretown during the storm. (Ashley Burke/CBC)