Ottawa starts 2018 with a bitterly cold day.

An extreme cold weather warning continues for the National Capital Region. Monday will be sunny but the temperature is only set to reach a high of –22 C, feeling like –37 with the wind chill. A frostbite warning is also in effect.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a few flurries starting in the morning and a high of –14 C, feeling like –36 with the wind chill.

The city will begin to thaw out slightly Wednesday when the temperature reaches a high of –11 C with a chance of flurries throughout the day.

Thursday will also have a temperature in the mid-teens, reaching a high of –15 C with a mix of sun and cloud and a slight chance of flurries.

Watch out for frostbite

Ottawa Public Health is reminding people to bundle up and watch out for the signs of hypothermia and frostbite, including pink or white patches of skin, pain and pricklies, when the skin feels numb.

People should stay indoors or make sure to dress in layers with waterproof winter boots rated for –25 to –30 C.