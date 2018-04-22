Here's how Ottawa spent its first weekend of warm spring weather
Some people walked their dogs, others marvelled at sunsets
Ottawans had a lot to celebrate this weekend, including Earth Day, Record Store Day and — after a long wait — some warm spring weather.
Temperatures rose to a high of 11 C on Saturday and 13 C on Sunday, a sharp contrast to the harrowing ice storm blew threw the city last week.
We asked locals to send us their photos showing how they enjoyed the weekend warm spell.
Here's what we received.
Some people hung out with their pets.
12°. Warmest day of 2018!!. The “beast” says yes!! (Woof). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/bcTNlj6mxB">pic.twitter.com/bcTNlj6mxB</a>—@BlacksWeather
Finally time to sit outside! <a href="https://t.co/GMlp00UieN">pic.twitter.com/GMlp00UieN</a>—@EmmBeeDee
<a href="https://t.co/78ok7ZurYh">pic.twitter.com/78ok7ZurYh</a>—@hoppinpoppies
Walking my dog on Bate Island. <a href="https://t.co/kiyyVFrqY5">pic.twitter.com/kiyyVFrqY5</a>—@jaded_endive
Some played, while others completed chores.
At last! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/signsofspring?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#signsofspring</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hydroottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hydroottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/wD4LEp8gvH">pic.twitter.com/wD4LEp8gvH</a>—@bigorangebike
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Kanata?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Kanata</a> <a href="https://t.co/KFsVWSQL0O">pic.twitter.com/KFsVWSQL0O</a>—@nurgulistann
Finally, Spring has arrived Ottawa 🌱🌱🌱<a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Ottawa_Tourism?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ottawa_Tourism</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawacity?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawacity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/spring?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#spring</a> <a href="https://t.co/BAIo0mqYmc">pic.twitter.com/BAIo0mqYmc</a>—@econminl
Many enjoyed the sunset.
Waiting for Spring ... she told me it was a beautiful ombré sky the blue fading into pink reaching across the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> River to her. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sunset?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sunset</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StormHour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StormHour</a> <a href="https://t.co/VODaEyARiG">pic.twitter.com/VODaEyARiG</a>—@NancyFromCanada
Welcome back Spring! Sunset on the Ottawa River. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StormHour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StormHour</a> <a href="https://t.co/Oh7IvymMPV">pic.twitter.com/Oh7IvymMPV</a>—@kvallevand
Beautiful <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/spring?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#spring</a> evening <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/andrewhaydonpark?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#andrewhaydonpark</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurOttawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurOttawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/crazyforsunsets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#crazyforsunsets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StormHour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StormHour</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/MAAha0p0eV">pic.twitter.com/MAAha0p0eV</a>—@storycatching