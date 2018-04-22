Skip to Main Content
Here's how Ottawa spent its first weekend of warm spring weather

Notifications

Photos

Here's how Ottawa spent its first weekend of warm spring weather

Temperatures rose to a high of 11 C on Saturday and 13 C on Sunday — a sharp contrast to the ice storm blew threw the city last week.

Some people walked their dogs, others marvelled at sunsets

CBC News ·
Flowers bloom in Ottawa during a weekend of sunshine and warmth. (Ian Black/CBC)

Ottawans had a lot to celebrate this weekend, including Earth Day, Record Store Day and — after a long wait — some warm spring weather.

Temperatures rose to a high of 11 C on Saturday and 13 C on Sunday, a sharp contrast to the harrowing ice storm blew threw the city last week. 

We asked locals to send us their photos showing how they enjoyed the weekend warm spell.

Here's what we received.

Some people hung out with their pets. 

Some played, while others completed chores.

Many enjoyed the sunset. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us