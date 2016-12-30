Ottawa's athletes and teams picked up some big wins on big stages in 2016.

Here are our picks for the best of the best local sports stories of the year, in no particular order:

Ottawa Redblacks win

What was more unpredictable: the Redblacks season-long rise from a two-win CFL debut to within a touchdown of a Grey Cup in their second season, or the follow-ups (and downs) of an injury-riddled, quarterback-switching season that ended with snowy vengeance against Edmonton and a wild Grey Cup win against a heavily favoured Calgary team?

Either way, it's a finish that won't soon be forgotten for Ottawa sports fans.

Ottawa Redblacks defensive lineman Moton Hopkins (95) shares the Grey Cup with fans after defeating the Calgary Stampeders in the 104th CFL Grey Cup. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Erica Wiebe wins

There was a gold-medal moment at the Ottawa airport in late August, when wrestler Erica Wiebe came back to the city where she was born and raised just days after beating Guzel Manyurova of Kazakhstan for gold in Rio.

Many at the airport talked about how Wiebe always made time when she wasn't training in Calgary to work with young wrestlers and in November, the city renamed the Goulbourn Recreation Centre Gymnasium after her.

Now, the WWE is apparently interested.

Erica Wiebe won Canada's fourth gold medal of the Rio Olympics with her performance in women's 75-kilogram freestyle wrestling. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Brooke Henderson wins

Another winning moment that went down to the wire.

The 18-year-old Smiths Falls, Ont., golfer sank a birdie putt in a sudden-death playoff to win her first of the LPGA's major tournaments, the KPMG Women's PGA Championship in Washington state.

It was a high point in a year that saw her finish in the top 10 in 15 tournaments, rise to third in the world rankings and compete for Canada when golf returned to the Summer Olympics.

Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., won the women's PGA Championship after defeating Lydia Ko in a sudden-death playoff. (Elaine Thompson/The Associated Press)

Sens revitalized

The Ottawa Senators fizzled out to a playoff miss last season, losing 24 of their 44 games in its 2016 portion and parting ways with head coach Dave Cameron.

In came Guy Boucher, the intense former Tampa Bay Lightning coach, and Gatineau native Derick Brassard in a trade.

Down went the goals against and up went the team in the standings, with a decent grip on a playoff spot as the calendar turns.

All this despite frequent absences from starting goaltender Craig Anderson, who is away on leave as his wife Nicholle Anderson undergoes treatment for throat cancer.

Ottawa Senators head coach Guy Boucher looks on as his team takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pre-season game. The Senators have gone 20-12-4 under Boucher going into the Christmas break, a stronger start than last year. (Liam Richards/Canadian Press)

LeBreton Flats

A big step toward a new, downtown home for Ottawa's most prominent professional sports franchise wraps up the top five sports stories of the year.

As 2016 began, the process to decide who should redevelop 9.3 hectares of land just west of Ottawa's core was down to two finalists: Rendez Vous LeBreton, representing the Ottawa Senators, and DCDLS Group, which was backed by Quebec-based billionaires André Desmarais and Guy Laliberté.

As 2016 ends, the Senators are in formal talks with the National Capital Commission to build a new arena as part of their plans, with at least a year of negotiations expected before we learn more.

Rendez Vous LeBreton also plans to build a new Sensplex and recreation centre for people with disabilities.

The Ottawa Senators are in negotiations with the National Capital Commission to move from the Canadian Tire Centre in the suburbs to a "major events centre" just west of the city's core. (Image supplied by RendezVous LeBreton Group)

Five more: Ottawa Fury move to the USL, Nicholle Anderson's cancer, Ottawa Champions win the Can-Am League, the UFC's Ottawa debut and big 2017 events: the Grey Cup is coming while an outdoor NHL game is still up in the air.