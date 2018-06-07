Liberal incumbent John Fraser re-elected in Ottawa South

Liberal incumbent John Fraser has been re-elected in Ottawa South, CBC News is projecting.

With 52.1 per cent of polls counted, Fraser has 41.1 per cent of the vote. Progressive Conservative candidate Karin Howard, a former Ottawa city councillor, has 27.7 per cent of the vote. She is just ahead of NDP candidate Eleanor Fast who has 27.0 per cent.

Fraser has represented Ottawa South since he was elected in a 2013 byelection. He took over the seat from Dalton McGuinty, whom Fraser had worked for as a constituency office staffer for 14 years. The riding has been Liberal since 1987, when it was won by the former premier's father, Dalton McGuinty Sr.

But while Ottawa South has been Liberal for decades, the other two main parties considered it a winnable riding.

The diverse riding has the highest number of immigrants in the city and a high proportion of French speakers, with a mix of middle class and low-income residents, according to Statistics Canada.

Ottawa South includes the Alta Vista, South Keys, Greenboro and Hunt Club neighbourhoods.

Also running in the riding were: