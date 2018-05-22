Ontario Votes 2018: Ottawa South

While Ottawa South has been Liberal for decades, the other two main parties consider it a winnable riding.

According to Statistics Canada, the diverse riding has the highest number of immigrants in the city and a high proportion of French speakers, with a mix of middle class and low-income residents.

Ottawa South includes the Alta Vista, South Keys, Greenboro and Hunt Club neighbourhoods.

Who's running?

Liberal incumbent John Fraser has represented Ottawa South since he was elected in a 2013 byelection. He took over the seat from Dalton McGuinty, whom Fraser had worked for as a constituency officer for 14 years.

The riding has been Liberal since 1987, when it was won by the former premier's father, Dalton McGuinty Sr.

Karin Howard, a lawyer and former Ottawa city councillor, is hoping to once again turn the seat blue, while Eleanor Fast, executive director of the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, is running for the NDP.

The Green Party candidate is Les Schram, Larry Wasslen is on the ballot for the Communist party and Robert Daigneault is running for the Ontario Libertarian Party.