Ottawa facing snow squall warning for afternoon commute

Expect an ugly afternoon commute again on Thursday, as Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for Ottawa and the surrounding region.

The agency put out a warning to expect periods of brief, but intense snowfall this afternoon. Those squalls will combine with blowing snow to badly reduce visibility.

The squalls are expected to hit during the late afternoon commute. On Wednesday afternoon, the city was hit with a heavy snowstorm that caused major traffic disruptions.

Ottawa Public Health also put out a frostbite advisory, with temperatures expect to plunge overnight Thursday.

The agency was warning that the cold temperatures combined with winds meant exposed skin could experience frostbite, with children and the homeless especially vulnerable.